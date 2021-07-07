Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

