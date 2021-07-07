$385.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $385.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.81 million to $408.93 million. FirstCash posted sales of $412.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

