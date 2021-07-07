StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.32

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.32 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 26259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.
STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
