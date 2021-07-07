StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.32

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.32 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 26259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

