Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 411,772 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $25.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -118.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 191,686 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knoll by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll during the 1st quarter valued at $16,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

