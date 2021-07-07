ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $60.04. Approximately 8,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

