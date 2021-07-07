Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

VGT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.34. 2,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $276.14 and a 1-year high of $407.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

