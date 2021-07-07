BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $470,000.

KAIRU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

