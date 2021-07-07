BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCCU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

