Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772,726 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 945,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 452,143 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.82. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

