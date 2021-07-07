BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,049,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000.

TCACU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,362. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

