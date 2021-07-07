BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 407,802 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 407,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

