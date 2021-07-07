BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,491,688 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,491,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,741,000. NRG Energy accounts for 2.1% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. 99,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

