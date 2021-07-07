Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $135.17 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973,599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $135,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 499,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,737. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

