The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.06% of The Timken worth $126,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Timken by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Timken by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

