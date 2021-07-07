Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 43,804 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

VNET traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,946. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.