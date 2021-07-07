Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $188.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

SWDBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

