Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
CRIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,454. The firm has a market cap of $668.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
