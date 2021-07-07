Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,454. The firm has a market cap of $668.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.