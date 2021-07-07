$241.29 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $241.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.46 million to $273.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $936.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 192.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

