Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $173,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Comcast by 100.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. 306,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331,965. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

