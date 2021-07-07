GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.52 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $299,928.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00407150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,170,324 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.