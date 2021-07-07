Karp Capital Management Corp Has $10.87 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 141,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.25. 13,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.