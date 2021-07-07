Perry Creek Capital LP Acquires 225,100 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 429.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the quarter. The Chefs’ Warehouse comprises approximately 1.3% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned approximately 0.73% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

