Atom Investors LP Sells 10,506 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NGVT stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,581. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

