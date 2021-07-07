Atom Investors LP Sells 2,455 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in American Tower by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 767.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $277.25. 37,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $275.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

