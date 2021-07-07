Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,534.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,377.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

