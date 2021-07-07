Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 282,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,325. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

