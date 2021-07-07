Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.19. 30,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,352. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $306.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.70. The company has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

