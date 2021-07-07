CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 1,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $616.13 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.