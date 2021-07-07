First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 2.2% Higher

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,633,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

