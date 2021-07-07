22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61. 88,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,058,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 575.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 359,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 306,471 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

