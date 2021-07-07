Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 658,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,532,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 7,442.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

