Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $10.56

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.33. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 15,213 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

