ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 182,048 shares.The stock last traded at $56.10 and had previously closed at $61.32.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

