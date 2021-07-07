Atom Investors LP Lowers Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,146 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,548. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.