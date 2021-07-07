Atom Investors LP Purchases 79,434 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix makes up approximately 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 49.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

