Atom Investors LP Buys New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.4% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

