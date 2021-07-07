Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 83.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 24,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

