Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,513 shares during the period. Extended Stay America comprises 4.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.92% of Extended Stay America worth $69,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:STAY remained flat at $$20.46 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

