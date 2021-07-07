Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 2,087,509 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,087,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for 1.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 31,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.