Sculptor Capital LP Has $107.83 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 917,637 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $107,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327,320 shares of company stock valued at $751,651,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $355.53. 324,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

