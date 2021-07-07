Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Acquires 31,515 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 11.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $351,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.85. 12,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,141. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.58.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

