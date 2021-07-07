Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 579,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 579,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,353,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,624,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,979,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCRU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.