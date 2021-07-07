Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is Raging Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Raging Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,374,248 shares during the quarter. Castlight Health comprises about 16.2% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raging Capital Management LLC owned 3.52% of Castlight Health worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 12,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

