United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMC shares. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 203,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.