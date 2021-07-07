Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several research firms have commented on GLBE. Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.95. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,246. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

