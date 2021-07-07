Blocery (BLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00923732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Blocery Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

