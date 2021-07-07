Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Reaches $190.24 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $190.24 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.02 or 0.00055068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00923732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

