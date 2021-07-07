Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.