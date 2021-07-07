Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.