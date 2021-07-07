Diker Management LLC Buys 8,468 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Diker Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 3.0% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $394.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,738. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

