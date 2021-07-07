Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $11.25 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.37. 7,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.